Zorua is finally spawning in the wild after Niantic fixes Pokémon Go bug

After a disastrous introduction to the game, Zorua is now appearing normally in Pokémon Go.

Originally, Zorua was going to appear during the first and last five minutes of the Shuppet Spotlight Hour on Oct. 25. However, the implementation of the mechanic ended up breaking Zorua in a way that quickly led to Niantic removing it from the encounter pool for a majority of the world.

Now that those previous issues have been resolved, players around the globe can encounter Zorua, the Tricky Fox Pokémon in the wild and evolve it into Zoroark, the Illusion Fox Pokémon. Just be aware that this is a tricky encounter befitting the Pokémon in question.

In a similar fashion to Ditto, Zorua will not be appearing as itself when it does show up in the overworld. Instead, players will need to keep an eye out for a duplicate of some of their Buddy Pokémon, as the Dark type will take the form of one of them.

Zorua can appear as any Buddy Pokémon a player has had active on the field throughout a 24-hour period and will appear as an exact duplicate, regardless of species or even if the Buddy in question is Shiny. Encountering and capturing that duplicate will reveal it to be a Zorua.

Since the special implementation for Zorua didn’t quite work out, it looks like this is just a global rollout for the Tricky Fox Pokémon since it is appearing as a normal random wild encounter worldwide. Now all Niantic has to fix is the ability to transfer Zorua from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME, which was also disabled at the time of the bug.

Trainers, we are temporarily disabling Bluetooth devices like the Poké Ball Plus and Pokémon GO Plus as we investigate an issue with Zorua. We will provide an update when this functionality has been restored. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) October 28, 2022

Oh, and if you wanted to use Bluetooth devices like a Poké Ball Plus or Pokémon Go Plus to play, you will have to wait for a bit because Niantic is dealing with another issue that has popped up involving those specific devices and their interactions with Zorua. Though this should wrap up with another update soon.