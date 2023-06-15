How to get Sigilyph in Pokémon Go

First introduced in Gen V’s Pokémon Black and White, Sigilyph is a peculiar Psychic and Flying type that is said to be the guardian of an ancient city, according to its Pokédex entry. Seeing how wild Sigilyph can be encountered in the Desert Resort in the Gen V games, the ancient city in question might be found somewhere in the desert.

And although its habitat within the Pokémon world is the desert, that doesn’t necessarily mean it also roams around real-life deserts in the realms of Pokémon Go—or does it?

If you’ve been struggling to find any Sigilyph, there’s a certain reason for it. Here’s what you need to know before you start hunting for it.

Where to get Sigilyph in Pokémon Go

Sigilyph is one of the region-exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go, meaning it can only be found in certain parts of the world. To be more specific, Sigilyph only appears around Egypt and Greece. So unless you’re in Egypt or Greece, you probably won’t be able to catch the Psychic and Flying type on your own.

There is, however, an exception to this. Certain special events may occasionally make region-exclusive Pokémon like Sigilyph more accessible to the rest of the world. For example, during Pokémon Go Fest 2023, players will be able to encounter Sigilyph in Osaka, London, and New York City for their respective events in August. So if you live outside of Egypt or Greece and plan on participating in Go Fest this year, that would be the best time to finally catch the region-exclusive ‘mon.

