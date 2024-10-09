Niantic confirms Mimikyu won’t be appearing in Pokémon Go this Halloween

Mimikyu is missing out on another Pokémon Go debut this Halloween season in favor of Morepeko’s inclusion instead, with fans eager to see the popular Ghost-type eventually make it into the game sometime soon.

The news comes from Kathy Woo, senior product manager at Niantic for Pokémon Go. During a press conference, Woo detailed what was coming up this spooky season and revealed there were no current plans to add Mimikyu to the game, much to the disappointment of most of the press folks attending the event.

When asked about Mimikyu’s future inclusion by a press member at the event, Woo said: “We [Niantic] know that too. Unfortunately can’t share much about Mimikyu. I’d personally love to see it, too. But Morpeko is the first of hopefully several Pokémon with in-battle form changes that’ll be introduced over time in Pokémon Go“

Hangry much? Image via Niantic

With no further comments regarding Mimikyu for the remainder of the press conference and Niantic’s unwillingness to share more information, we imagine Mimikyu is being saved for something down the line. It’s one of the series’ most popular Pokémon, so we wonder if it’ll be a flagship Pokémon at next year’s Halloween event or maybe at an in-person event sometime in the future.

Mimikyu, like Morpeko, has unique interactions in battle that change its form in some way. Morpeko is the first Pokémon coming to the mobile game that can change its form while battling, paving the way for other Pokémon like Mimikyu to appear in the future.

When Morpeko uses a charge attack in the Go Battle League or during a Go Rocket encounter, it changes from its form, offering a unique way to take part in battles. It also changes its typing when changing forms.

Mimikyu, in normal Pokémon games, has a similar form change through its unique Ability Disguise. This ability allows Mimikyu to take a hit without being damaged, which would be pretty overpowered if it was brought over to Pokémon Go, as it could potentially allow Mimikyu to take on Charged Attack hits from everything without the need to use a Shield.

There are still many question marks about Mimikyu’s future inclusion, but we at least know we aren’t getting Mimikyi in-game anytime soon. Hopefully, Niantic will reveal more details about when trainers can finally get Mimikyu soon.

