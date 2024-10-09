Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part One event guide

The Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 event returns, and like in previous years, it’ll be broken up into a Part One and Part Two experience. The Part One begins on Oct. 22, where we’ll be able to be able to get the initial sample of the event, along with the debut of Morpeko.

A lot is happening during the Halloween 2024 Part One event, and we have a complete breakdown to share all the details with you. We’ll cover the wild encounters, new Pokémon, event bonuses, Timed Research, and the Field Research tasks and rewards you can get during Halloween. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part One event.

When does the Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part One take place?

Morpeko makes its debut during the Halloween 2024 Part One event. Image via Niantic

The Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part One event begins on Oct. 22, at 10am in your local time zone. When this happens, a good number specific spawns selected for the event will begin appearing, giving you a chance to add these spooky Pokémon to your collection.

All the bonuses, wild encounters, raids, Timed Research, and Field Research tasks will be available now. If you’re looking for a specific Field Research or Pokémon, track them down before Oct. 28 at 8pm in your local area, as this is when the event ends. It should give you nearly a week to track these rewards, expanding your growing collection. Although Morpeko does debut during this Pokémon Go event, it is not tied to it, and you can continue catching it after Halloween.

All Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part One wild and raid encounters

Several notable Pokémon appear for the Halloween 2024 Part One in the wild and raids. We’ll be adding an asterisk (*) next to the name of the Pokémon if there’s a chance for you to catch their Shiny version in Pokémon Go. These are all the Pokémon you catch in the wild during the event.

Absol*

Drifloon*

Female Frillish*

Greavard

Litwick*

Misdreavus*

Murkrow*

Purrloin*

Sabele*

Shuppet*

Spinarak*

Zorua*

Zubat*

These are all the Pokémon you catch in one-star and three-star raids in Pokémon Go‘s Halloween 2024 Part One.

One-star Raids Galarian Yamask* Sableye* Sneasel* Yamask*

Three-star Raids Bombirdier* Hisuian Typhlosion* Umbreon*



All Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part One new Pokémon

There are two new Pokémon arriving for the Halloween 2024 Part One event: Morpeko and Dynamax Gastly. Although Dynamax Gastly is not entirely a new Pokémon, it’s a new form. You can find it at Power Spots starting on Oct. 22. Morpeko will be tougher to find.

Morpeko appears as a reward for competing in Pokémon Go‘s Battle League, which you can receive as a reward encounter. This means you’ll need to complete segments of the Battle League, and any Pokémon encounter rewards you receive have a chance to be Morpeko. These are random, so there’s no good way to narrow your chances of getting it. However, anyone who selects the Premium Reward track has a great opportunity to encounter Morpeko, which will continue to be a reward throughout Pokémon Go‘s Max Out season.

All Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part One event bonuses

There are a handful of event bonuses for all players who jump into Pokémon Go during the Halloween 2024 Part One event. These are available to everyone, regardless if you purchase the premium Timed Research tickets or not.

Earn twice as much Candy for catching Pokémon

Increased chance for trainers at and above level 31 to receive XL Candy for catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better

Increased chance to find a Shiny Umbreon or a Shiny Zorua in the wild

All Pokémon Go Halloween 2024 Part One Field Research tasks and rewards

The final bit covers the various Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn during Halloween 2024 Part One. You can get them by spinning Poké Stops or Gym dials in your local area, but you only get one daily at any Poké Stop. You’ll need to visit others to earn more Field Research tasks. The ones you want to get need to have an event-exclusive banner around them. These are the Field Research tasks and rewards you can get during Pokémon Go‘s Halloween 2024 Part One event.

We will be updating this section as we learn more during the event.

