Pokémon Go fans stunned by the massive visual difference between XXS and XXL Pokémon

Pokémon Go has always had sizes for each Pokémon, but recently the game started experimenting with different visual sizes to represent super small and super large Pokémon, and it’s got the community fawning over how different the models are.

Last month, Niantic rolled out the feature with just a few Pokémon, starting with Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. Now, the feature has been applied to all Pokémon in the game, and some of them are far more striking than others.

The visual difference only applies to XXS and XXL Pokémon, and they’re not the most common thing to come by. The game will show players whether their Pokémon are XXS or XXL, and players can search for them by typing in XXS or XXL into the search bar.

While many players are annoyed that this is a feature that was added ahead of other more pressing features that could be included, such as adding more Pokémon, adding more hairstyles or adding more Shinies, others are absolutely stunned by some of the differences in Pokémon, especially if they are XXS Mega Pokémon, which retain their size when Mega’d.

Some of the differences are barely noticeable on smaller Pokémon, but bigger ones like Heatran or Ursaluna have fans raising their eyebrows at the size differences. Players are flocking to social media to post how ridiculous some of the bigger Pokémon look when they’re XXS. Others are displeased that the XXS and XXL models received a visual difference, but XS and XL Pokémon still have the same visual appearance as any other normal sized Pokémon.

Visually different Pokémon are pretty difficult to find, but players are already loggin into their games to try to find bigger and smaller sizes of the Pokémon out in the wild. So while the feature may not be what most fans are looking for, some can’t help but want to try to catch teeny or super huge versions of their favorite Pokémon.