Pokemon Go fans’ thoughts about game’s latest feature come in all shapes and sizes

There are a ton of new features that players would like for Pokémon Go. More hairstyles, more Pokémon, more Shinies, new quests, and quality-of-life updates are among the requests, but Niantic had another idea—big and small Pokémon models.

Some players are pretty excited about the feature, which shows Pokémon that are XXS and XXL in smaller and bigger models on the screen, and others are displeased with the fact that this feature even exists.

The mish-mash of reactions to the feature mainly came from a post on Reddit where the news was announced. Many fans reacted wondering who asked for this feature, and others were excited at the prospect of a Tyrannitar that only comes up to a human ankle.

Those who like the feature are glad that all Pokémon are able to be found XXS or XXL, and the game will even tell players when a Pokémon in the wild is one of those sizes. When players tap the Pokémon it will say that it is tiny or huge, which indicates to the player that the Pokémon is one of the two extreme sizes.

Other players are not pleased with the addition. They would prefer other things that players have actually been asking for instead of a size feature that really doesn’t add any value or contribute anything to how players experience the game. Many are questioning how this feature improves the player experience.

Fans that are against the feature are calling it “useless” and “underwhelming” when so many other more useful features could be added to the game. Some players feel that the game has only been going downhill, especially with the removal of several features that players enjoyed, such as longer Community Days and a bigger radius for Raids and PokéStops.

Whether fans like it or not, at least the change has been implemented all at once instead of as an event-based release. Players are hoping that the next few features are ones that are actually requested instead.