Surging Sparks card reveal: Ceruledge ex and ACE SPEC Brilliant Blender

After Supercharged Breaker, the next major Pokémon TCG expansion set to look out for is Surging Sparks. It drops on Nov. 8, introducing even more Stellar Tera-type Pokémon and ACE SPEC gems to the game for fans to add to their decks.

Recommended Videos

Based on the incredible cards that The Pokémon Company has given us a sneak peek of, Surging Sparks looks like a mesmerizing set for collectors and competitive players.

The trio of cards we’ve been given to reveal include Stellar Tera-type Ceruledge ex, a new ACE SPEC called Brilliant Blender, and an adorable Charcadet.

Ceruledge ex (036/191)

Ceruledge ex looks like it could be meta-breaking when it comes out. Image via The Pokémon Company

Card Key information Attacks Ceruledge ex (036/191) A Stellar Tera-type using Fire, Psychic, and Steel Energy. It has 270 HP, along with two attacks that prioritize Energy discard and stacking damage. (F) Abyssal Flames (30+)

This attack does 20 more damage for each Energy card in your discard pile.



(FPS) Raging Amethyst (280)

Discard all Energy from this Pokémon.

Ceruledge ex is undoubtedly the star of the show here. This powerhouse revolves around Energy discard, with Raging Amethyst scrapping all Energy from Ceruledge ex in return for 280 damage and Abyssal Flames stacking 20 damage for every Energy card in the discard pile.

Energy discard mechanics are nothing new in the Pokémon TCG, but this card feels much more refined and polished than discard-reliant cards from the past.

It could fit into a number of popular decks. Raging Bolt ex and Ogerpon ex could be useful companions for Ceruledge ex, so it’ll be interesting to see how it works its way into the current meta.

Brilliant Blender ACE SPEC (164/191)

Almost as if it was made with Ceruledge ex in mind (it might’ve been, but that’s speculation on our part), Brilliant Blender is a new ACE SPEC that’ll be coming out with Surging Sparks.

Brilliant Blender is a little niche but could be a game-changer. Image via The Pokémon Company

Card Use Brilliant Blender ACE SPEC (164/191) This ACE SPEC allows the user to search their deck for up to five cards and discard them before shuffling their deck once again.

Brilliant Blender allows you to discard up to five cards, which means a potential 100 extra damage for Ceruledge ex with Abyssal Flames. It’s a fairly niche card, but with the right deck-list, it could be the perfect tool to help Ceruledge ex one-shot an opponent or two.

Charcadet (032/191)

The final card in our trio of reveals is a new Charcadet, with cozy artwork by Kariya showing the Fire Child Pokémon sprinting through a forest clearing.

Adorable artwork for a fan-favorite critter. Image via The Pokémon Company

Card Key information Attacks Charcadet (032/191) A Basic Pokémon with 70 HP and a single attack that does 20 damage. (F) Will-O-Wisp (20)

It’s not an aggressive card by any means, with only one attack and middling HP for a Basic ‘mon, but it’s a great foundation for players to set up Ceruledge ex in a match.

The fact it’s a Basic Pokemon with 70 HP means that Item cards like Buddy-Buddy Poffin will be able to snap it up quickly in the early stages of a game, allowing for a quick and easy set-up.

Surging Sparks is an important set to keep your eye on as the year unfolds. Stellar Tera-types like Terapagos ex have been meta-defining for the most part, and this set will likely flip everything on its head once again, so make sure to head to your local game store for Nov. 8 to pick up a pack or two.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy