Game Freak has reportedly been hacked, with massive Pokémon leaks spreading online

Game Freak, the creators of Pokémon, appear to have been hit by a massive leak in the early morning hours with tons of details regarding its past, present, and future products out in the open.

Before diving into this, we should note that Dot Esports will not link to anything related to the leaks and wants this article to serve more as a warning to trainers across the globe. It appears as though most of these leaks are true but come from an illegal ransomware attack from what information we can gather. Dot Esports has reached out to The Pokémon Company for information.

There are a lot of leaks relating to upcoming games like Z-A and beyond, movies, animes, and even beta files and conversations for previous generations of games. So, if you don’t want to see the future of Pokémon, maybe give the internet a break for a week.

With that out of the way, we want to warn anyone reading past this section that we are about to dive into what the leaks have revealed. Still, as usual, any links should be taken with a pinch of salt until they are officially revealed either by Nintendo or The Pokémon Company.

All Game Freak Pokémon Teraleak Information

Not like this. Image via The Pokémon Company

Most of the leaks are still ongoing, with a bunch of information being supposedly revealed about all things Pokémon and even some Nintendo stuff.

For example, codenames for the tenth Generation of Pokémon games have been spreading around, with it being referred to as ‘Gaia.’ There is also the codename of the Switch successor, ‘Ounce,‘ reportedly in the leaks, with Gaia expected to be an Ounce title.

There is also seemingly a new MMO-like Pokémon game codenamed “Synapse” in development between Game Freak and another developer that apparently is very Splatoon-like, whatever that means. Most of these leaks and the information around them are being silently taken down off of social media, likely as a cleanup from Nintendo and the Pokémon Company.

There is also source code out for previous generations of Pokémon, including beta files of what Pokémon used to look like. As mentioned before, we won’t be going into that much detail on what these look like or giving links, but we imagine you can find them yourself if you look hard enough.

A sequel to the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie known as The Great Detective Pikachu and a third Pokémon-like movie called Game Boy was also reportedly in development. However, it’s unknown if they still are or have been canceled. Apparently, the full plots for both of these movies are also in the leaks, showing the scale of how far this has blown up.

Leakers have also been dumping hundreds to thousands of files online of concept art and other forms of media, which we hope Game Freak and Nintendo can stop as soon as possible. There are also leaks regarding animation, including the Anime and why Ash’s story apparently came to an end, as well as new movie news.

More leaks are coming out by the hour as people online wade through the massive text dump of information. So be warned, trainers, as you search social media today, more information is undoubtedly on the horizon. So cover your eyes and wait for it to all blow over.

We again need to stress that all these reported leaks don’t confirm any information as fact, and some of the projects apparently being shown off might never see the light of day, so don’t believe anything until an official reveal sometime in the distant future.

