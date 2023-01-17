Latest Pokémon News: Full Art, Illustrator Rare TCG cards return as Go trainers blast Niantic over ‘awful’ new addition

Pokémon TCG fans will be thrilled to know the beloved Full Art and Illustrator Rare cards, which are rarer than their counterparts and have different artwork variants, are in full-flight again after pictures of full art Oinkolone ex and Illustrator Rare Wiglett and Sandile popped up.

In other news, Pokémon Go fans have had enough of an annoying pop-up feature tied to the addition of size variants that covers a lot of screen space, and according to some, is pointless.

Meanwhile, two incredibly lucky Pokémon Go trainers struck gold when trading Shiny Moltres for Shiny Inkay after both wound up being Lucky and Hundo/Shundo. The odds of it happening are very unlikely.

Full Art and Illustrator Rare Pokémon TCG cards are back, baby

It looks like Full Art Pokémon TCG cards are back in business after a Japanese version of Oinkolone ex surfaced on the internet, showcasing the beloved pig in all its glory with an artwork variant. Illustrator Rares for Wiglett and Sandile were also included in the reveal. The Wiglett card has no shortage of vibrant colors on its design, while the new Sandile card shows the little crocodile submerged in sand.

The cards will release in Japan on Friday, Jan. 20, and in other countries on Friday, Mar. 31.

Get that junk off my screen, Niantic

A while ago, Niantic added size variants for Pokémon in Pokémon Go. What most trainers didn’t notice until now, however, was that it had the side effect of adding an annoying pop-up when catching XXS and XXL Pokémon.

As one trainer pointed out, the popup, which displays a New Size Record message and compares it to the closest sized version of that Pokémon, basically covers half of a typical mobile screen.

Most don’t like the unsightly feature, brushing it off as an “awful” and “annoying” addition that serves no purpose other than displaying “useless information,” and we’d be better off without it. Others, however, don’t mind it all that much, especially since it can be closed with ease.

But while everyone is busy debating it, one trainer is convinced Niantic designed it like that on purpose to prepare trainers for the implementation of pop-up ads, but that seems like a stretch.

Some trainers get all the luck

Pokémon Go trainers PokeMaster Marcello and Gareth Morton are quite possibly the luckiest pair of trainers in existence. The pair met up to do a special trade, trading Shiny Moltres for Shiny Inkay.

When trading, there’s a small chance both Pokémon will become Lucky. If one does, both will. That’s how it works. Lucky Pokémon will always have at least 80 percent IVs. Pokémon less than a year old have a five percent chance to be Lucky, Pokémon a year old have a 10 percent chance, and Pokémon two years old or more have a 25 percent chance.

Not only did that happen with their trade, but both Pokémon also wound up being ‘Hundos,’ meaning their IVs were absolutely perfect. They believe the odds of that happening were one in 4.6 million. Truly insane.

Gareth Morton is working on completing a living Lucky Pokedéx. It’s a lofty goal, to say the least, but with the sheer amount of luck he’s had, he’s almost done. All he needs now is a Lucky Kecleon.