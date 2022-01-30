The process can be completed extremely fast if you know what you're doing.

Who doesn’t want Snorlax on their team? Fortunately, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has multiple ways players can get their hands on this popular Pokémon and one of them is through evolution.

Snorlax can be evolved from Munchlax, a Pokémon that players may stumble upon early into their adventures through the Hisui region. Once you’ve caught this Pokémon evolution is simple, but you’ll need to know some specifics.

Here’s all the info you’ll need to evolve your Munchlax into Snorlax in little to no time.

How to Evolve Munchlax into Snorlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Image via The Pokémon Company

To evolve Munchlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus you’ll need to increase your friendship levels with the Pokémon. This can be done in a number of easy-to-do methods, some of which you may be doing without even knowing.

The best ways to increase friendship are to win battles while using Munchlax, gather resources from around Hisui again using the Pokémon. And finally, to feed Munchlax EXP candies that you can purchase or find while you continue through the game.

Once you’ve reached the right amount of friendship Munchlax will be ready to evolve into Snorlax, but if that seems to be taking a while you can always check where you’re at. Head to Jublife Village and speak to the NPC standing outside the farms. They will check the friendship levels of your Pokémon and let you know where you currently stand.

The first thing you’ll need to do though is to catch yourself a Munchlax. This can be done very early in the game at Deertrack Heights in Obsidian Fieldlands, and also later in Alabaster Icelands at Snowfall Hot Spring.