How to find and use the Friendship Checker in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Although many evolution methods were taken out of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and replaced with one-time-use evolution items, having a high friendship level is still a way to evolve some Pokémon.

Checking a friendship level isn’t just something that players get at the beginning of the game, though. In fact, it will take quite a bit of playing time before players reach the Friendship Checker.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

To find the Friendship Checker, players must first complete Mission No. 7 and then head to an NPC just outside of Jubilife Village. He’ll be standing off to the side on a dirt road and he’ll give you the quest that needs to be completed to unlock the Friendship Checker.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Once players finish his request, he’ll check the friendship level of all of your Pokémon. Different Pokémon that can evolve using this method have different values for where the friendship level needs to be for them to evolve.

To get Pokémon that evolve by friendship level to do so, you’ll need to make sure that the Pokémon’s friendship level is high enough. Then, you’ll be able to evolve it from the menu, as you would with any other Pokémon in Legends: Arceus. If a Pokémon can evolve, trainers will be met with a blinking Poké Ball, which indicates that it’s ready to evolve.