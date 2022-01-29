How to evolve Machoke into Machamp in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There is more than one way to evolve it.

Machamp is one of the strongest fighting-type Pokémon, and in the past, players needed to trade Machoke to evolve it into Machamp. Trading still works to evolve your Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but it’s not the only way to do it anymore.

To find Machoke, players can either go straight to an area with Machokes or capture a Machop and evolve it into Machoke at level 28. Both Pokémon are available in a number of places:

Machop:

Obsidian Fieldlands: Oreburrow Tunnel, Obsidian Falls

Oreburrow Tunnel, Obsidian Falls Cobalt Coastlands: Castaway Shore

Castaway Shore Coronet Highlands: Bolderoll Ravine, Cloudcap Pass

Bolderoll Ravine, Cloudcap Pass Alabaster Icelands: Icebound Falls, Arena’s Approach, Snowfall Hot Spring

Machoke:

Obsidian Fieldlands: Obsidian Falls

Obsidian Falls Cobalt Coastlands: Castaway Shore

Castaway Shore Coronet Highlands: Bolderoll Ravine, Cloudcap Pass

Bolderoll Ravine, Cloudcap Pass Alabaster Icelands: Icebound Falls, Arena’s Approach, Snowfall Hot Spring

When you are ready to evolve your Machoke, you’ll need to either trade the Pokémon or find a Linking Cord. With some luck, you can find a Linking Cord in a Space-time Distortion, but you can also buy it from the Trading Post for 1000 MP. Once you have it, use it on the Machoke, and it will evolve into a Machamp.

Related: How to spawn Space-time Distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Traditional trading evolution is also possible in Legends: Arceus. Simply head to the Trading Post and initiate a trade with another player, and the Pokémon will still evolve as it has in the past.