How to spawn space-time distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Space-time distortions are a new mechanic in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that will see areas of the map sectioned off by a dome of energy. Inside the area, rare Pokémon and items will spawn, giving players a chance to collect much-needed resources or catch Pokémon that might not appear in other areas of the game.

Once you receive the notice that one is starting to form in your area, you’ll have around five minutes to reach the designated spot where the distortion is set to appear. The location will be marked on your map and you can clearly tell where it will form once you get close because a large dome made of refracting colors will be visible from a distance.

Once a space-time distortion is active, rare items will spawn along with several static Pokémon encounters for the area. After a bit of time passes, stronger Pokémon will begin spawning in groups of three, ready to attack you if you aren’t prepared to act.

Even though these strange event zones can be dangerous, it’s worth checking them out when you can. Some Pokémon are exclusive to this method, including Johtonian Sneasel, Porygon, and Magnemite.

Space-time distortions won’t start spawning in the overworld until after you have beaten the Noble Pokémon Kleavor. Even then, you can’t force one to spawn.

Spawn times for these zones are random but appear to be affected by how active you are in the game, including in activities such as collecting resources or battling Pokémon. Some players also said they become more likely to appear as you complete Research Tasks.