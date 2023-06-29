How to complete all Dark Flames Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

There is a limit to what you can do this time.

Two of the most dangerous types in all of Pokémon are being featured during Pokémon Go’s Dark Flames event, and players are tasked with capturing them to complete two different Collection Challenges themed around Dark and Fire types.

Running from June 29 to July 2, Dark Flames introduces the Fire/Dragon-type Turtonator for the very first time. Mega Sableye is also making its debut in Mega Raids, giving players another Pokémon to chase after.

During the event, players will be getting 25 percent more XP and three bonus Candies for completing raids, along with any trainer over level 31 getting an extra Candy XL too. There is also an increased focus placed on Team Go Rocket Grunts appearing with Dark and Fire-type Pokémon appearing more frequently.

Whether you plan to focus on Dark or Fire-type Pokémon while playing, you will have a Collection Challenge to complete. But choose wisely, because you can only pick one type to tackle based on the choices you make while completing the Dark Flames Timed Research.

Can you complete both the Dark and Fire-type Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go’s Dark Flames event?

Once you finish the first page of the Dark Flames Timed Research, you will need to pick between pursuing a path themed on Dark or Fire-type Pokémon.

Depending on which you choose, that will also unlock one of the Collection Challenges—based on the type you selected. Unfortunately, you will only be able to access the Collection Challenge of the type you decided to pick.

This shouldn’t matter much since all of the rewards are the exact same and there is a bit of crossover between the Pokémon you need to catch.

Fastest way to complete all Dark Flames Pokémon Go event Collection Challenges

Unlike some Collection Challenges, those featured in the Dark Flames event involve fully evolving three different Pokémon—including an Incineroar for both. If you want to complete your Collection Challenge faster, this event has a useful bonus tied to which path you selected.

Using Incense between June 29 and July 2 will attract more Pokémon of the type you chose on the Timed Research. This should let you quickly knock out the easier Pokémon to find and then focus your energy on collecting Candy to evolve the others.

Here is a full list of the Collection Challenges featured during Dark Flames, along with the rewards you will get for clearing them.

How to complete the Dark Flames Dark-type Pokémon Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Poochyena

Catch a Carvanha

Catch a Houndour

Catch a Stunky

Catch a Litwick

Evolve a Poochyena into Mightyena

Evolve a Carvanha into Sharpedo

Evolve a Torracat into Incineroar

Total Reward: 100 Houndoom Mega Energy and 5,000 XP

How to complete the Dark Flames Fire-type Pokémon Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Litten

Catch a Vulpix

Catch a Houndour

Catch a Numel

Catch a Galarian Zigzagoon

Evolve a Vulpix into Ninetales

Evolve a Numel into Camerupt

Evolve a Torracat into Incineroar

Total Reward: 100 Houndoom Mega Energy and 5,000 XP

