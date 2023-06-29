Should you pick the Dark or Fire-type path for Dark Flames Timed Research in Pokémon Go?

Type specialists are something you typically only battle against in the Pokémon franchise, but Niantic wants you to make your own choice in Pokémon Go’s Dark Flames event.

Almost every aspect of Dark Flames, which runs from June 29 to July 2, is designed to make you choose between pursuing either Dark or Fire-type Pokémon. You can enjoy all of the increased spawns, event raids, and other bonuses without any limitations, but there is some content locked behind an important decision.

If you are just here to catch the Fire/Dragon-type Turtonator or Mega Sableye as they debut in Pokémon Go, go wild.

The locked content only comes into play once you dive into the Dark Flames Timed Research, which will ask you if you want to pursue Dark-type or Fire-type Pokémon.

This decision is much more important than other branched Timed Research paths since your choice impacts the research’s tasks and rewards, along with several other factors. Here is everything you’ll definitely need to know.

Which path should you choose for Pokémon Go’s Dark Flames Timed Research?

The first page of the Dark Flames Timed Research is simple and clean, but once you clear it, you will need to pick between Dark or Fire types. And, unlike the previous Solstice Horizons event, there are actual consequences tied to your choice.

If you pick Dark types, you will have research tasks and rewards based on Pokémon of that typing. Dark-type Pokémon will also be more easily attracted to your activated Incense throughout the event. The reverse is true if you pick the Fire-type path, meaning you will have more encounters and rewards themed on Fire-type Pokémon, and they will be more likely to appear when you use an Incense.

Regardless of your choice, you will still receive the same big rewards at the end of each page of research. Only the smaller rewards for each individual task change based on your pick.

There is one other major element though, since this time the Collection Challenges also depend no your branched path decision.

There is a Collection Challenge for both Dark and Fire types that have different Pokémon featured as part of the capture list. Depending on your path, you will lock yourself out of the other type’s Collection Challenge. So if you pick Dark-type Pokémon, you can’t do the Fire-type Collection Challenge and vice versa.

Some Pokémon remain the same, like needing to evolve a Torracat into an Incineroar, and the rewards are the same. So don’t stress too hard about this decision, but it will impact your event experience more than just a few simple changes.

