All Dark Flames Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Flames typically burn bright, but Pokémon Go is bringing darkness to its next event that focuses entirely on Dark and Fire-type Pokémon. The Dark Flames event will run from June 29 to July 2, giving players a very limited window to take advantage of some new encounters.

Throughout the event, players will see a number of Dark and Fire types spawning more frequently, including rare encounters like Litten. Turtonator will be making its Pokémon Go debut too, with its Shiny variant available at launch.

Mega Sableye makes its debut here as well, and will be available until Aug. 4 in Mega Raids. Deino, Alolan Marowak, and Heatran are some of the other rare encounters in the event’s impressive raid lineup—with Shiny Heatran now available for the first time.

With Dark Flames, Niantic is also running another set of branched Timed Research. This means players will need to pick to follow the Dark or Fire-type path, which changes what tasks and rewards are available based on your decision—and it all looks suspiciously similar to the previous event’s Starry Skies research.

All Dark Flames event-exclusive and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Dark Flames page one

Explore 2km 10 Poké Balls

Catch two Fire or Dark-type Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon 10 Ultra Balls



Total reward: Three Rare Candies, five Razz Berries, and 1,000 Stardust

Branched Choice: Dark-type or Fire-type Pokémon

Unlike the Starry Skies research from the Solstice Horizons event, Dark Flames does not feature paid research. That means any player can collect and complete this Timed Research during the event.

Once you complete the initial page of research, you will be asked to choose between a path of Dark or Fire-type Pokémon. The main thing this changes based on your decision is which type of Pokémon you will be encountering and tasked with dealing with while completing the research.

Outside of some bonus encounters and altered research tasks, your choice won’t change the rewards you receive at the end of each page. You will get a nice bonus of attracting more Dark or Fire-type Pokémon using Incense during the event depending on your decision though.

Dark Flames: Dark-type Pokémon page two

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Take 25 Snapshots of wild Dark-type Pokémon Carvanha encounter



Total Reward: 2,500 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and 1,500 Stardust

Dark Flames: Dark-type Pokémon page three

Purify one Dark-type Shadow Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon Sneasel encounter

Evolve three Dark-type Pokémon Scraggy encounter



Total Reward: 5,000 XP, one Premium Battle Pass, and 2,000 Stardust

Dark Flames: Dark-type Pokémon page four

Catch 20 Dark-type Shadow Pokémon Three Silver Pinap Berries

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon 10 Ultra Balls

Battle in three raids Houndoom encounter



Total Reward: 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, and 2,500 Stardust

Dark Flames: Fire-type Pokémon page two

Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Take 25 Snapshots of wild Fire-type Pokémon Slugma encounter



Total Reward: 2,500 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and 1,500 Stardust

Dark Flames: Fire-type Pokémon page three

Purify one Fire-type Shadow Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon Alolan Marowak encounter

Evolve three Fire-type Pokémon Darumaka encounter



Total Reward: 5,000 XP, one Premium Battle Pass, and 2,000 Stardust

Dark Flames: Fire-type Pokémon page four

Catch 20 Fire-type Shadow Pokémon Three Silver Pinap Berries

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon 10 Ultra Balls

Battle in three raids Houndoom encounter



Total Reward: 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, and 2,500 Stardust

Dark Flames Field Research

Catch five Dark-type Pokémon Alolan Meowth encounter Alolan Grimer encounter

Catch five Fire-type Pokémon Magmar encounter Litwick encounter

Win a raid in under 60 seconds Alolan Marowak encounter Sneasel encounter

Win three raids Turtonator encounter



