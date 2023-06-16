All Solstice Horizons Starry Skies Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go 

Pokémon Go’s Solstice Horizons event is here, which means players around the world are going to see entirely different worlds in the game depending on when they play. And don’t forget there are new Research tasks and rewards to complete no matter the time of day.

OK, that might be a bit of an overstatement, but different Pokémon will spawn during the day than at night while this event is live from June 16 to 25. These rotating spawns include Hisuian Sneasel and Sewaddle during the day and Sneasel and Phantump at night. Certain Pokémon like Fomantis will appear during both periods of the day.

Players will get double Stardust for catching Pokémon and see Lunatone and Solrock spawning around the world throughout the event. This is also the first big event Niantic is tying into the new Pokémon Go Web Store, releasing a special Solstice Box early there before it is added to the in-game shop.

For anyone who wants a little bit extra out of Solistice Horizons, the Starry Skies Special Research story is available to purchase for $5.

This will give players a chance to catch another Cosmog, the first time this has happened since the Pokémon was introduced through Special Research last September. You can also complete it at any time if you choose to purchase it.

Here are all of the research tasks and rewards you will see along the way.

All Starry Skies Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Solstice Horizons event

Starry Skies page one

Explore two kilometers Solosis encounter

Catch two Psychic-type Pokémon Abra encounter

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Gothita encounter



Total reward: Wobbuffet encounter, five Razz Berries, and seven Stardust

Branched Choice: Daytime or Nighttime

Because this is a paid Special Research story for an event that focuses on two separate spawn cycles, players will get to pick their preferred time of day as a branched path once they complete the first page of Starry Skies research.

Related: Pokémon Go players can once more get their hands on a highly coveted Legendary during Solstice Horizons event

This choice really doesn’t impact much of anything, only altering a few of the research tasks you will have to complete. The daytime option focuses more on exploration while the nighttime path has catching and raid challenges.

Here are all the differences.

Starry Skies: Research Daytime Pokémon page two

Catch 20 Grass or Bug-type Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Explore 10 kilometers Inkay encounter

Spin 25 PokéStops 10 Pinap Berries



Total reward: Galarian Slowpoke encounter, 15 Poké Balls, and 78 Stardust

Starry Skies: Research Daytime Pokémon page three

Make 10 Curveball Throws in a row 3,000 Stardust

Catch 50 Pokémon with Weather Boost Metang encounter

Earn 10 Candies walking with your Buddy 15 Great Balls



Total reward: Starmie encounter, one Mossy Lure Module, and 789 Stardust

Starry Skies: Research Daytime Pokémon page four

Hatch five Eggs Three Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokémon Alakazam encounter

Earn 7,890 Stardust One Star Piece



Total reward: Cosmog encounter, 20 Ultra Balls, and 7,890 Stardust

Starry Skies: Research Nighttime Pokémon page two

Catch 20 Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Taje 29 Snapshots of 20 different wild Pokémon Inkay encounter

Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries



Total reward: Galarian Slowpoke encounter, 15 Poké Balls, and 78 Stardust

Starry Skies: Research Nighttime Pokémon page three

Make five Excellent Throws 3,000 Stardust

Catch 30 different species of Pokémon Metang encounter

Complete 15 Field Research tasks 15 Great Balls



Total reward: Starmie encounter, one Glacial Lure Module, and 789 Stardust

Starry Skies: Research Nighttime Pokémon page four

Win five Raids Three Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokémon Alakazam encounter

Earn 7,890 Stardust One Star Piece



Total reward: Cosmog encounter, 20 Ultra Balls, and 7,890 Stardust

All Solstice Horizons event Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Catch five Grass or Bug-type Pokémon 500 Stardust

Catch five Ghost or Dark-type Pokémon 500 Stardust

Catch 10 Pokémon Fomantis encounter



About the author