Can Turtonator be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Introduced back in Gen VII’s Pokémon Sun and Moon, Turtonator is a fire turtle Pokémon that stands on its hind legs. But, unlike its fellow fire turtle, Torkoal who stands on all fours, Turtonator is part Dragon type and has what resembles a volcano hat on its head.

Given how many turtle Pokémon there are in the franchise, Turtonator might not be on everyone’s radar like the beloved Blastoise or Scarlet and Violet’s newest Legendary turtle, Terapagos. Still, the Fire/Dragon turtle will be making its Pokémon Go debut during the Dark Flames event happening June 29 to July 2.

Throughout the event period, Turtonator will be appearing in three-star raids for your first chance to catch it. And while you’re out looking for Turtonator raids, you might be wondering if it can be Shiny yet.

Can you catch Shiny Turtonator in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Turtonator can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. Oftentimes in the mobile game, newly released Pokémon are Shiny-locked on debut, but Turtonator’s Shiny will be available right away, so you won’t have to wait for another event. This means it’s even possible for the first Turtonator you encounter to be Shiny—if you’re lucky.

Thankfully, Shiny Turtonator is easy to spot. While Turtonator usually has a tan body with red on its shell, Shiny Turtonator has a blue body with brown on its shell instead.

Related: All Dark Flames Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Coincidence or not, the blue and brown Shiny actually makes Turtonator look a little closer to two fellow turtle Pokémon, Squirtle and Drednaw.

About the author