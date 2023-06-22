Fiery Alolan species debuts in upcoming Pokémon Go event alongside Shiny variant

Summer is finally here and Pokémon Go is planning to turn up the heat with a new event featuring some fearsome and blazing creatures.

Niantic announced the “Dark Flames” event today, set to run in Pokémon Go from June 29 at 10am local time to July 2 at 8pm local time, which will feature an abundance of Fire and Dark-type Pokémon. Alongside bonuses set to run throughout the duration of the event, this period will mark the debut of Turtonator and—surprisingly—its Shiny form, as well as Mega Sableye.

Turtonator, the Blast Turtle Pokémon, will be exclusive to three-star Raids and event Field Research, while not being specified to appear outside of these circumstances. Mega Sableye will headline Mega Raids for the first time, and Heatran will be returning as the five-star Raid boss knowing the limited-time move Magma Storm.

During this event, players will be able to find Vulpix, Houndour, Poochyena, Galarian Zigzagoon, Carvanha, Numel, Stunky, Litwick, and Litten more frequently in the wild, as well as rare chances to find Houndoom and Sableye. Sneasel, Darumaka, Scraggy, and Deino will be in one-star Raids, and Alolan Marowak, Flareon, and Umbreon will join Turtonator in three-star Raids.

There are also multiple bonuses that will be active throughout the Dark Flames event that encourage players to partake in Raids. This includes an additional 25-percent experience bonus for completing Raids, as well as three more Candies and one more Candy XL also for beating them. Team Go Rocket grunts will also be more likely to use Pokémon that are either Fire or Dark-type.

Timed Research for the event will involve players choosing either the Fire or Dark-type path, which will change the type that will more often appear when using an Incense. There will also be another Collection Challenge likely featuring the various Pokémon appearing in the wild and Raids that will reward 5,000 experience and 100 Houndoom Mega Energy.

Pokémon Go players will only be able to enjoy these spawns and bonuses during the Dark Flames event from June 29 to July 2—before the festivities of Go Fest begin in early August. It is unclear if Turtonator will be available outside of Raids after this event concludes or when Mega Sableye will return to Mega Raids, so be sure to encounter them while you can.

