All A Shadowy Disturbance Team Go Rocket Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

If you haven’t been in the loop for Pokémon Go’s seasonal event structure yet, you might want to get your battling pants on because Team Go Rocket is back to take over again. As usual, this means players will be tasked with fending off Team Go Rocket NPCs and completing a refreshed version of the event’s Special Research—A Shadowy Disturbance.

This June 2023 edition of the Team Go Rocket Takeover is running alongside the Solstice Horizons event, which ends on June 25. That means you can battle Go Rocket Grunts while completing Collection Challenges based on the swapping Pokémon spawns and Special Research too.

The usual bonus of increased Go Rocket spawns and 12km Eggs with rare spawns like Larvitar, Deino, and Salandit are in play. The main goal for players will be to complete the A Shadowy Disturbance—or catch a Shiny Pancham for the first time.

If you have participated in a Go Rocket Takeover before, you know the drill. For anyone new to battling the leaders of Pokémon Go’s version of the original evil team, here is everything you need to know.

Full A Shadowy Disturbance Pokémon Go Team Go Rocket Special Research details

A Shadowy Disturbance page one

Catch 15 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms 10 Poké Balls

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts One Mysterious component



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and an Aron encounter

A Shadowy Disturbance page two

Catch 15 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts Three Mysterious component



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and a Graveler encounter

A Shadowy Disturbance page three

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo 2,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff 2,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra 2,500 XP



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar

A Shadowy Disturbance page four

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss 10 Hyper Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss Six Max Revives



Total Rewards: 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Sableye encounter

Claim reward 2,500 XP

Claim reward 2,500 XP

Claim reward 2,500 XP



Total Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and two Silver Pinap Berries

All Pokémon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover Field Research

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts One Mysterious Component



