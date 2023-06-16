How to complete all Solstice Horizons Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go

You need to take the moon and take the sun.

Depending on how you look at it, the Solstice Horizons event could technically be two separate entities for Pokémon Go players if they tend to play the game at certain times each day. This could pose a problem if those same players want to complete the event-exclusive Collection Challenges, which heavily focus on those split spawns.

Paired with rare spawns like Hisuian Sneasel and the first chance to get another Cosmog since the ball of space dust was added last September, this event has a lot to offer players.

The ticketed Special Research Story, Starry Skies, will offer players that additional chance to put Nebby back in the bag—along with plenty of other rewards. And for anyone who doesn’t want to shell out $5, seeing Pokémon like Lunatone and Solrock spawning globally should be enough to at least boot the game up for a bit.

If you stick around after catching a few Pokémon, check out the Daytime and Nighttime Collection Challenges too, which should also help you complete that Special Research if you time completing them just right. Here is how to complete both of the Pokémon Go Solistice Horizons event Collection Challenges.

How to complete Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge: Daytime and all rewards in Pokémon Go

Catch a Solrock

Catch a Ledyba

Catch a Petilil

Catch a Purrloin

Catch a Drifloon

Catch a Sewaddle

Catch a Cottonee

Catch a Murkrow

Total reward: 2,000 Stardust and a Fomantis encounter

How to complete Solstice Horizons Collection Challenge: Nighttime and all rewards in Pokémon Go

Catch a Lunatone

Catch a Spinarak

Catch an Oddish

Catch a Stunky

Catch a Misdreavus

Catch a Venipede

Catch a Foongus

Catch a Phantump

Total reward: 2,000 Stardust and a Fomantis encounter

