Mega Rayquaza crashes into Pokémon Go Fest 2023—with one major twist

That is about as sky high as you can get.

Pokémon Go is slowly approaching the end of its Mega Evolution era by confirming today that Mega Rayquaza will appear as a featured encounter for Pokémon Go Fest 2023—both at in-person events and during the global digital one.

Starting with Go Fest London and Osaka on Aug. 4, players will be able to encounter Mega Rayquaza in Mega Raids during select hours. And unlike previous Mega Pokémon, Mega Rayquaza will not use Mega Energy on its own to achieve Mega Evolution.

Mega Energy will still play a role, but players will also need to obtain a new item to truly unlock their Rayquaza’s potential.

Just like in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Rayquaza needs to use a Meteorite to Mega Evolve. This item is used to teach your Rayquaza Dragon Ascent, a powerful Flying-type Charged Attack that is the catalyst to get Mega Rayquaza since it doesn’t use a Mega Stone in the main series—though you still need some Mega Energy, too.

Meteorites will be available to players by completing specific research tasks throughout Go Fest 2023.

Only players who have purchased a ticket for their respective in-person Go Fest events will receive Mega Energy for Mega Rayquaza. The global event will open it up to all players and include free Special Research to earn a Meteorite—and ticked players can get a bonus one, too.

In addition to the new way to Mega Evolve, Mega Rayquaza also brings a set of powerful bonuses to anyone capable of unlocking its full power. Here is a full list, including some very interesting bonuses for raids.

When Mega Rayquaza attacks in Raid or Gym Battles, every Pokémon from other players will get a damage bonus. That bonus is increased further for Flying, Psychic, and Dragon-type moves.

When Mega Evolving Rayquaza, catching Flying, Psychic, and Dragon-type Pokémon will give players bonus XP, Candy, and increased odds at Candy XL.

Both of these bonuses will improve the more you increase Mega Rayquaza’s Mega Level.

More details about just how Mega Rayquaza will work in Pokémon Go will be shared closer to release, and this will complete the Hoenn Legendary trios’ set of remake forms being available in the game.

