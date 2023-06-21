Pokémon Go Fest ticket holders get exclusive early access to new ‘mon starting now

Pokémon Go players can catch Carbink starting from today providing you’ve bought an early ticket for this summer’s Go Fest.

Pokémon Go’s Pokédex has grown a little today as Carbink will be available to catch for some players from 5pm local time. Emphasis on the “some” there because to find and catch Carbink, you will need to have bought an early ticket for 2023’s Go Fest. Don’t worry if you haven’t got one just yet and you want in on the early Carbink action. The research that unlocks the encounter will be available from today until July 5.

Pointed out by Serebii, Pokémon Go’s In The Rough timed research began rolling out for players this morning as certain time zones hit 5pm on June 21. To reap the rewards of that research, ticket holders will need to play with their buddy, open gifts, make great throws, power up Rock and Fairy types, and catch 25 different species of Pokémon.

Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Timed Research for GO Fest Global ticket holders is now rolling out for players. Runs from 17:00 local time



Full details @ https://t.co/ULbIYtgBeR pic.twitter.com/OgdrQTHPyC — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 21, 2023

As well as being among the first players to encounter a Carbink, ticket holders who complete the research will also get 3,000 XP and some Silver Pinap Berries for their troubles. There will be a second batch of timed research coming for ticket holders in July too. You will need to have bought a ticket before Aug. 1 for access to the next lot of research. The details of that research are yet to be revealed and it will be made available from July 15.

When and where Carbink will be available if you don’t buy an early ticket hasn’t been revealed. Niantic has confirmed Diancie will debut in its mobile game during Go Fest, though. Many of you figured out Diancie will be a part of Pokémon Go’s birthday celebrations after jewels that resemble the one it wears around its neck were used on the Go Fest logo in April.

This year’s Go Fest, which will mark seven years since the launch of Pokémon Go, will emanate from London for the very first time. Taking place on the weekend of Aug. 26, tickets are available now and come with the above rewards, and more to come, if you buy one early.

