Since the second generation of Pokémon, weather has played an important role. In battle, weather conditions can strengthen or weaken the Pokémon depending on their types. Outside of battle, weather can affect spawn rates and, in some cases, evolution.

Certain Pokémon like Sliggoo depend on weather to trigger their evolution in the mainline games, and that carries over to their evolution process in Pokémon Go. If you need to evolve your Sliggoo into Goodra in the app, here’s how.

How to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra in Pokémon Go

For Sliggoo to evolve, it must be raining in-game. You can rely on actual weather or a handy item—a Rainy Lure Module, which gives players an alternate way to utilize rainy weather conditions even when it isn’t raining in real life.

Whether it’s rainy outside or you’re near a PokéStop with an active Rainy Lure Module, take advantage of the weather conditions and use 100 Candy on your Sliggoo to evolve it into Goodra.

If you don’t have a Sliggoo to evolve yet, its adorable pre-evolution, Goomy, will be one of the featured Pokémon during Go Fest 2023. Not only will Goomy be making a special appearance in the Aquamarine Shores habitat, but it’ll also be making its Shiny debut during the global portion of the event (Aug. 26 to 27). Rain or shine, that will be the perfect time to hunt for Goomy before evolving it into Sliggoo and Goodra.

