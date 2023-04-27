Pokémon Go players convinced Go Fest 2023 will star Diancie for these three reasons

Pokémon Go players are convinced the Go Fest 2023 event announced earlier today will be headlined by the Diancie, the Rock and Fairy-type Mythical Pokémon from Generation VI. They believe this to be the case for three reasons based on social media discussions after the announcement.

The first reason is that Diancie is the one mythical Pokémon from that generation that hasn’t been added to the game yet. The second is it has a Mega Evolution, and Niantic is running out of Pokémon capable of doing that to add in.

Finally, the event logo has two pink crystals in it, which players believe is a reference to the ones on Diancie’s body.

The reasoning checks out, but it’s nothing more than speculation at this stage. We’ll find out once the Go Fest 2023 kicks off in three months. The first wave will take place in London and Osaka between August 4 and 6. The second one will follow suit in New York City between August 18 to 20—just like an image that leaked a day before the announcement suggested.

But while some seem excited about the event and the speculation about it, others don’t want to let it distract them from the dissatisfaction and disappointment brewing after Niantic’s controversial Remote Raid Pass changes. They’ve been leaving comments on the official Twitter thread to let their voices be heard.

Go Fest is normally the biggest event of the year, and this year’s iteration is shaping up to be the same. But it will be interesting to see how it pans out given everything that’s been happening, especially since tickets need to be purchased—something embittered players might be unwilling to do.

A ticket to the first leg in Osaka costs ¥3,000 and a ticket to the second leg in New York City costs $25.

There are also a number of add-ons for those who want to focus more on raids or eggs, as well as those who want to extend borders or let the celebration run an extra day.