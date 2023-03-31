Can you evolve Oshawott into Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Samurott is the latest Pokémon to get a special seven-star Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This time, the Gen V Water Starter will come equipped with the Bug-Tera Type and join the likes of Charizard, Greninja, and Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark.

While Samurott might be far from the only Starter Pokémon to be featured in one of these Tera Raid events, there is something that sets it apart from most of the previous Unrivaled Starters. Samurott has a unique Hisuian form, a trait it shares with the two other Starters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Decidueye and Typhlosion.

That being said, the Unrivaled Samurott found in the seven-star Tera Raid event will be the standard Samurott that first appeared in Unova. Because of its alternate regional form, players might be wondering if there’s a way to evolve its first pre-evolution, Oshawott, into Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After all, it would be pretty awesome to have a Hisuian Pokémon running around in the Paldea region.

Can Oshawott evolve into Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As it stands right now, there is no way to evolve Oshawott into Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This has to do with the fact that Scarlet and Violet both take place in the Paldea region, and you would need to be in the Hisui region of Legends: Arceus for Oshawott to evolve into Samurott’s Hisuian form.

All hope is not lost, though. It might eventually be possible to have Hisuian Samurott in Scarlet and Violet. Since Legends: Arceus is already compatible with Pokémon Home, we might just have to wait until Scarlet and Violet also become compatible with the Pokémon transferring app.

Once Scarlet and Violet are compatible, Hisuian Samurott and its friends from the Hisui region will likely be able to enter Paldea.