Can you evolve Rowlet into Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

With Decideue being added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through the new Unrivaled Tera Raid event on March 18, fans across the world will be eager to add it to their collection to use in battles.

For those who breed the Decidueye after capturing it, though, players will be able to get a Rowlet and if they are lucky even find a Shiny one from hatching eggs. This has led a lot of Pokémon Legends: Arceus fans to ask if Hisuian Decidueye will be available to get through evolving Rowlet.

It makes sense after all, but Game Freak and The Pokémon Company are yet to confirm anything surrounding it. So, it is possible?

Can you get Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Currently, Hisuian Decidueye is not available in Scarlet and Violet.

You will not be able to evolve your Rowlet into one and there is no way to get the Hisuian Deciduye or any Pokémon from Hisui in the game outside of Hisuian Zoroark and Zorua, which were given to players that pre-ordered the DLC.

Related: How to get Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While it is unknown if the game will add a way to evolve Rowlet into its Hisuian form in the future, the only way to currently get Hisuian Decidueye is likely tied to Pokémon Home. We are still waiting for Pokémon Home support to be added to Scarlet and Violet, though, so fans will need to wait a while to get Decidueye’s two forms beside one another for the first time ever.