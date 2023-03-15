Where to find Unrivaled Decidueye Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s next big Tera Raid event is upon us with fans excited to get their hands on Decideuye after stocking up on Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, and Surfing Pikachu these past few months since launch.

Just like with previous raids, Decidueye will require players to be at a certain point in the game to take it on. So be sure to follow these steps to find it:

Make sure you are connected to the internet and head to Poké Portal. Click Mystery Gift and then Check Poke Portal News. This will update your game with the latest data,

From there, open your map and look for a Flying-type Black Tera Raid. You’ll know it’s the one you are looking for due to the rainbow light effects it gives off.

Walk up to the raid to confirm its Decidueye and begin to prepare to battle.

Alternatively, you can search online for others fighting the raid and join in to help them so long as you have a Nintendo Switch Online paid account.

In order to even take part in these raids though you will need to have done a bunch of stuff in the main game.

For starters, you will need to make sure you have beaten the main quest and seen the credits, and then unlocked 6-star Tera Raids, which will be a bit of a grind.

So be sure to do all the work needed before the event kicks off shortly, otherwise you might miss out on Decidueye and any future Unrivaled Tera Raids that come your way.