Hisuian trends: Samurott slashes into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event

Game Freak is continuing its starter Pokémon kick with the next big Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event, bringing Samurott and its evolutionary line into the game for the first time.

The Unovan Water-type will be appearing in seven-star raids from March 31 to April 2, which will be the first chance players have to catch it in Gen IX titles. It will also have a second run-through raid crystals from April 7 to 9.

Samurott falls into the same category of challenge as other seven-star Tera Raids, as it will be appearing at level 100 and with additional raid boosts. However, it should be somewhat easy to counter thanks to its rather limited move pool.

Regardless of its Physical or Special options, you will likely see one powerful Water-type move paired with other options like a Bug, Dark, Ice, or Ground-type attack.

Related: Ash and Pikachu say goodbye in bittersweet Pokémon anime finale

On the Physical side, Liquidation or Aqua Tail are right there to pair with Megahorn or X-Scissor, Night Slash, Drill Run, Knock Off, or even Sacred Sword if that is on the table. Special adds in Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, Dark Pulse, Air Slash, and more to the pool too.

With Samurott being made available, along with the rest of the Oshawott line, that narrows down the remaining Pokémon that could appear in upcoming seven-star events.

Most fans are already predicting Typhlosion dropping next to round out the Hisuian starter trio—even if their Hisuian forms are not in the game yet.

With Typhlosion still on the board, both Inteleon and Rillaboom are also left from Sword and Shield starters. After those three appear, things will get even more exciting as we will have no idea what Pokémon could be added via seven-star raids next. Fingers crossed that doesn’t just mean the cycle will restart and Charizard will run again.