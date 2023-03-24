Ash and Pikachu say goodbye in bittersweet Pokémon anime finale

After almost 26 years, 25 seasons, 24 movies, and a total of 1,234 episodes later and the greatest Pokémon journey has finally come to an end—with Ash Ketchum and Pikachu saying goodbye for what is likely the last time in their current form.

With the final episode of the special send-off series Pokémon Aim To Be A Pokémon Master airing earlier today, Ash and Pikachu have officially been retired as the main characters of the Pokémon anime. Thus bringing one of the biggest constants in all of media to a close for the first time since April 1, 1997 when episode one, Pokémon, I Choose You! was released in Japan.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Ever since the announcement to move on from Ash and his iconic partner was made in December, fans have been flooding the internet with how much the characters and overall journey have meant to them over the years.

Multiple generations of children have now grown up watching as the trainer from Pallet Town strived to be the very best, seeing him go from region to region and continue his quest for the title of Pokémon Master. That culminated in his biggest victory ever over Galar Champion Leon in the Pokémon World Coronation Series, where he became the strongest trainer in the world. And after that, it was time for Ash and Pikachu to take their victory lap.

Over the course of the short series, the anime spent time reuniting Ash with old friends like Misty and Brock while also tying up loose ends through one last partially connected storyline. We even got to see emotional final goodbyes for Team Rocket after they failed one last time to steal Pikachu.

The last episode of the original Pokémon anime’s 25-year run was titled The Rainbow and the Pokémon Master! and finally answers Ash’s biggest question. Is he a master after everything he has been through?

good morning!

ash ketchum and his pikachu are saying goodbye in one week!



GOODNIGHT SWEET PRINCE!!#anipoke #pokemon pic.twitter.com/VqKGMWRilR — Beep | #ThankYouAshAndPikachu | 💫 (@thebeepthemeep) March 17, 2023

With this conclusion, all that is left now is to look toward the future and a new beginning—something that the series itself has been hinting at since even before we knew Ash would not be returning for another ride. But with how open-ended the last episode was, it might not be time to completely count out a return for the duo in the future.

Set sail for a new journey in #PokemonHorizons: The Series! 🌅



Follow Liko and Roy as they unravel the mysteries that surround them and encounter Friede, Captain Pikachu, Amethio, and others during their exciting adventures! pic.twitter.com/HO1J0nAta1 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 24, 2023

We still don’t know everything about the new series, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, or its cast of characters that will be coming in as fresh faces as we head off to the Paldea region for some Scarlet and Violet-adjacent adventures. It is set to begin airing in Japan on April 14, 2023.