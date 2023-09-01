Can you catch multiple Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid event has officially begun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, giving every player a chance to battle and capture the iconic Gen I Legendary Pokémon. Of course, it won’t be easy.

Like previous Unrivaled events, this Tera Raid will be seven stars, meaning it could very well be the toughest Tera Raid in Gen IX so far. Not to mention, you’ll be facing a very powerful Legendary Pokémon—a first for seven-star Tera Raids. To make it even more difficult, Mewtwo will have the Psychic Tera Type to boost all of its Psychic-type attacks while having only three defensive weaknesses in Bug, Dark, and Ghost.

But if you’ve been training up your Pokémon and coming up with strategies in preparation for this moment, you should be able to beat the raid and capture Unrivaled Mewtwo. And once you’ve succeeded, you might be wondering if it’s possible to rechallenge the raid to catch another Mewtwo.

Can you catch more than one Mewtwo in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

While you will be able to rechallenge the Mewtwo Tera Raids as many times as you want during the event period, every player is limited to catching only one Unrivaled Mewtwo per game. So, even if you beat the Mewtwo Tera Raid multiple times, the game will only allow you to catch the Unrivaled Legendary once.

This is because Mewtwo is not only a Legendary, but it also has the rare Mightiest Mark, which is exclusive to seven-star Tera Raid bosses. If you were able to catch multiples, it would lower the value and significance of the Mightiest Mark.

How to get more Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Even though you can only catch one Unrivaled Mewtwo, there are still ways to get more than one Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

As you might expect from a Pokémon of Legendary status, Mewtwo is pretty rare in any Pokémon game. But if you happen to have one in a different game like Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Sword and Shield, you can transfer it to Pokémon HOME and then to Scarlet and Violet.

You could also see if a fellow player is willing to trade a Mewtwo to you, but it might not be a Pokémon that a lot of players are willing to part with.

