Where to find Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For the first time ever in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Unrivaled Mewtwo will be making an epic appearance in seven-star Tera Raids throughout the Paldea Region.

This not only marks the first seven-star Legendary Tera Raid but also gives fellow Gen I Legendary, Mew, a chance to shine—it counters Mewtwo.

In this event, Unrivaled Mewtwo will have the Psychic Tera Type along with the exclusive Mightiest Mark, making it both extremely powerful and rare. If you’re looking to add this iconic Legendary Pokémon to your collection, make sure you know exactly when the Mewtwo Tera Raid event starts and where you can find it.

How to find the Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finding the Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raids will be just like any other seven-star Tera Raid in the past. The most important thing to take care of beforehand is unlocking seven-star Tera Raids. Once you’ve done this, follow the steps below to find Unrivaled Mewtwo:

Connect to the internet and make sure your Poké Portal News is updated with the Unrivaled Mewtwo event. Open up your map and look for the black Tera Raid icon with the Psychic symbol. Once you’ve found it, set it as your destination. Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark. Head in the direction of the orange flag on your mini map until you reach the black crystal Tera Raid den. Interact with the crystal to make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Mewtwo’s silhouette. You may challenge the raid on your own or host a group raid for other players to join. You may also join a raid hosted by another player by checking the Tera Raid Battle section in the Poké Portal. Teaming up with other players online will require you to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

