What time does the Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Following the series of seven-star Starter Pokémon Tera Raids, the epic Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid is set to be the biggest event in Scarlet and Violet so far.

This Mewtwo will have the Psychic Tera Type which suggests it’ll be hitting super hard unless you use a Pokémon that resists or is immune to Psychic-type attacks. Like previous Unrivaled Tera Raids, these Legendary raids will be seven stars and Mewtwo will have the exclusive Mightiest Mark, meaning this is a rare event Pokémon you’ll want to get your hands on.

As the first seven-star Legendary Tera Raid event, Unrivaled Mewtwo’s availability in the Gen IX games will work a little differently from the previous Unrivaled raids. While the Starter Tera Raids were tied to Thursdays, Fridays, and weekends, the Mewtwo Tera Raids will actually be a lot more flexible. This way, more players should have the opportunity to challenge the raids and catch their special Mewtwo.

When is the Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid event will begin on Aug. 31 at 7:00pm CT and end on Sept. 17 at 6:59pm CT.

You’ll have over two weeks to battle and catch Mewtwo. So, even if this ends up being the most difficult seven-star raid and you don’t succeed on the first try, you’ll still have time to figure out a new strategy and train up some more Pokémon.

If you haven’t started prepping or training your Mewtwo counters, now’s the time. Based on the hints about the free Mystery Gift Mew, you may want to consider training up that pink Legendary Pokémon because “something special” will happen if you bring it to the Mewtwo raid.

