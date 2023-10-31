For Pokémon Sleep players, Halloween Hat Pikachu is the coolest thing on the menu this spooky season. Instead of its usual nudie get-up, it sports a cute black and gold witch-style hat. But it’s a rare find that can only be found during the Halloween event, and a Shiny version would be even harder to come by.

Can Halloween Hat Pikachu be Shiny in Pokémon Sleep?

Yes, Halloween Hat Pikachu can appear as a Shiny in Pokémon Sleep. All Pokémon added to Pokémon Sleep have had their Shiny forms released at the same time, so there’s no reason to expect anything different.

How hard is it to find Shiny Halloween Hat Pikachu in Pokémon Sleep

It is possible to find Shiny Halloween Hat Pikachu in Pokémon Sleep, but the odds are quite low. The exact numbers are a mystery, but it’s probably similar to Pokémon Go’s rate of about one in 450. And since Halloween Hat Pikachu is already a rare find tied to the event, you’ll need even more luck to find a Shiny one.

How to increase the odds of finding a Shiny Halloween Hat Pikachu in Pokémon Sleep

There are a few things you can do to have a better shot at finding Halloween Hat Pikachu in Shiny form. The first and most obvious thing to do is try to sleep more. It won’t directly increase your odds, but it will lead to more encounters, making it more likely you’ll come across a Shiny Halloween Hat Pikachu.

The second thing to do is increase your Snorlax’s Drowsy Power by feeding it Berries and cooking it breakfast, lunch, and dinner as often as possible. The more Drowsy Power your Snorlax has, the more Pokémon you’ll encounter during sleep, increasing your chances of spotting a Shiny Halloween Hat Pikachu.