How to get Shiny Pokémon in Pokemon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep has snoozed its way into smartphones around the world and to the surprise of many, including ourselves, there are actually Shiny Pokémon available to catch in-game to add to your sleeping parties.

Just like with the main series of Pokémon games, these Shiny Pokémon are different colorations of regular Pokémon and are incredibly fair to come across. But how exactly do you find them and more importantly, catch them?

Well, that is what we are here to tell you.

How to find Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep

Shiny Pokémon, like with Pokémon in-game, are random encounters. There is no way to guarantee a Shiny Pokémon spawning and by looks of it, it may be a few sleepless nights until one arrives on your island.

Once that happens though, make sure you are stocked up on Pokéball Biscuits to increase its level enough for it to want to stick around and join your sleepover party. If a shiny Pokemon appears and you don’t have the biscuits needed to capture it then chances are it might not appear again. So make sure you always have something spare on the off-hand chance one appears.

Every Pokémon though seems to have a chance to be Shiny from what we have gathered and with multiple evolutions available, those looking to complete the Pokémon Sleep shiny Pokédex and even the Sleepdex might be in for the long haul.

At that point though, it feels like people would be more asleep than awake.

