All Pokémon species available in Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep has launched on iOS and Android devices, granting a new way to fans of the license to catch their favorite Pokémon. This time, you won’t have to do much, though: the mechanics all revolve around sleeping.

The game was first launched in New Zealand on July 16 and is progressively rolling out in other regions of the world.

Pokémon Sleep offers the laziest ways you can dream of to collect Pokémon species and all their special versions. In addition to special poses you can get from different sleeping styles, you’ll be able to get Shiny versions of some species.

How do you catch Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep?

There are several ways of completing your Pokédex in Pokémon Sleep. The main one is to track your sleep. Your collection of species is called the Sleep Style Dex.

You will be able to complete it by tracking your sleep. There are three kinds of those: dozing, snoozing, and slumbering. Depending on your style, you will get different Pokémon species registered to your Dex.

When you wake up, you’ll see them as registered in your Sleep Style Dex. Then, if you want to get them as Helpers, you’ll have to become friends with them, according to Serebii’s data.

Image via Niantic

How to get Evolitions in Pokémon Sleep?

Evoli has all evolutions from the first generation included in Pokémon Sleep —Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon. It also has the ones from the Johto generation, Espeon and Umbreon.

While the overall Pokédex includes mostly species from both first generations, Evolition lovers will be delighted to see that Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon, from the Sinnoh generation, are in the game, too.

It’s still unclear how to get Evolitions in Pokémon Sleep. This article will be updated when more information on the matter is revealed.

All Pokemon in Pokémon Sleep

There are over 100 Pokémon species included in the title at launch, according to Serebii’s data. They are from various generations, although the Kanto region, in particular, is well-represented.

Here are all the Pokémon species available in Pokémon Sleep after launch.

Kanto generation (first)

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur

Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard

Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise

Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree

Rattata, Raticate

Ekans, Arbok

Pikachu, Raichu

Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff

Diglett, Dugtrio

Meowth, Persian

Psyduck, Golduck

Mankey, Primeape

Growlithe, Arcanine

Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel

Geodude, Graveler, Golem

Slowpoke, Slowbro

Magnemite, Magneton

Doduo, Dodrio

Gastly, Haunter

Gengar

Cubone, Marowak

Kangaskhan

Pinsir

Ditto

Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon

Johto generation (second)

Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium

Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion

Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr

Pichu

Igglybuff

Togepi, Togetic

Mareep, Flaaffy

Ampharos

Sudowoodo

Espeon, Umbreon

Slowking

Wobbuffet

Heracross

Houndour, Houndoom

Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar

Hoenn generation (third)

Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking

Sableye

Gulpin, Swalot

Swablu, Altaria

Absol

Wynaut

Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein

Sinnoh generation (fourth)

Bonsly

Riolu

Lucario, Croagunk

Toxicroak

Magnezone

Leafeon, Glaceon

Kalos generation (sixth)

Sylveon

You’re going to have a lot of good night’s sleeps to track with the app to complete the title’s content, even though it’s still recent. But sleeping won’t be enough to get all of them: the game has more surprises to discover along the way.

About the author