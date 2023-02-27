When does Pokémon Sleep release?

Pokémon Sleep is real, and folks are excited to start tracking their sleep with the help of their favorite Pokémon when the game releases on mobile devices soon. The aim of the game is to make people excited to wake up in the morning, according to The Pokémon Company.

The goal of the app is to “offer a fun and enriching experience to trainers by having a player’s time spent sleeping—and the time they wake up—affect the gameplay,” according to a press release. App users will join Professor Neroli, who studies different sleep styles in Pokémon. Players will aid him in learning more about these Pokémon while they sleep.

The Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory will aid players in their sleeping adventures and also has functionality for Pokémon Go. When players are ready for bed, they can press the button to set up their sleep tracker and press it again when they wake up to track the sleep they have during the night.

When does Pokémon Sleep come out?

Pokémon Sleep will come to Android and iOS devices sometime in the summer. The Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory launches on July 14, so players can expect that the app will launch sometime around that date, but there is no set date for the game to release yet. For now, players will have to speculate on when the game will release, although most think it will be late June or early July based on the time the device releases.

Once the game launches, players will be able to track their sleep with the help of some Pokémon and will be able to discover new sleep styles with the help of Professor Neroli.