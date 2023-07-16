Pokémon Sleep finally exits hibernation, but you might not have access yet

The game will progressively launch in every region of the world.

Four years after its announcement, Pokémon Sleep is releasing on iOS and Android devices for free on July 16 but is currently only available in New Zealand as it begins its slow rollout, with more countries expected to get access soon.

Players from the region can now download the Niantic app and start tracking their sleep to complete the title’s content. They’ll be met by a tutorial and a menu showing a sleeping Snorlax. Of course, if you aren’t from New Zealand there are alternative ways to get the game now should you want to jump in before the official release in your region.

Fans looking forward to seeing all the content from the get-go will be disappointed, as they will be fittingly required to sleep for 90 minutes to complete the first step of the tutorial and start collecting Pokémon in the laziest fashion.

Pokémon Sleep was originally announced in 2019. Rumors involving the title resurfaced in May when dataminers found information in Pokémon Go‘s files, and players waited until mid-July to see what the beta phase could offer.

As the name suggests, the gameplay of Niantic’s latest title revolves around sleeping. With the game, players can track it and understand their sleep schedule, quality, and habits better.

They can collect Pokémon in several different sleeping poses, as well as unlock more of them depending on their sleep patterns (between dozing, snoozing, and slumbering).

The game’s launch coincides with the Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory, which can also be used to enhance the player’s experience in Pokémon Sleep and was released the day before.

To celebrate the official launch of the game, the YouTube channel has shared a live ASMR broadcast showing a sleeping Snorlax with relaxing music and sounds.

Although the game can now be played by players located in New Zealand, the developer has yet to reveal a precise release window for other regions of the world. However, it’ll likely be rolled out on other servers over the next few weeks.

This article will be updated when Pokémon Sleep becomes available to more players in the world.

