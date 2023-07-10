Pokémon Sleep APK and OBB download guide for Android

Pokémon Sleep is going to offer a new way of having fun while doing everyday activities. If you want to download the game at launch but are unable to do it on iOS or Android’s stores, you can rely on APK and OBB files.

The mobile game is planned to release this summer. Although the developer has yet to disclose a specific date, a new Pokémon Go accessory called Plus+ will be introduced on July 14, which means the release of the title could be around that date.

Pokémon Sleep is yet another Pokémon spin-off that will allow you to play while sleeping, as its name suggests. You’ll be able to discover more on your sleeping habits by tracking it using the game, as well as collect Pokémon in specific versions.

You might not be able to download the title on your phone, whether you’re using an iPhone or Android device. If the game is going to release on your phone, you already should be able to access the game’s page. While you can access it on Google Store and pre-download it, it isn’t the case for the App Store yet at the time of writing.

Here are the APK and OBB files of Pokémon Sleep to help you access the game without using both stores. While the APK file installs the game in your device, the OBB is used to add visual assets to it.

Pokémon Sleep APK and OBB download links for Android

Here are the steps you’ll have to follow to download Pokémon Sleep on your preferred device.

1) Download the APK file of Pokémon Sleep

While the APK and OBB files used to be downloaded separately in many cases, you’ll find everything you need on the APK file for some games nowadays. That’s the case for Pokémon Sleep. You’ll simply have to download the title’s APK file to get the 1.0 version on our device.

2) Go find your APK file and tap on it to install

Downloading Pokémon Sleep using an APK file is very easy, especially if you’ve already done it before on your preferred device. If this is your first time installing any APK file on your device, though, you have to complete one additional step.

You’ll have to allow apps from unknown sources. It can be done by going to your device’s Settings, Privacy or Safety, and toggling on the setting for “Install apps from Unknown Sources.” If you don’t do it, you’ll find the file blocked by your phone for security concerns.

Although it’s convenient to have this setting permanently enabled if you plan to often download APK files, it’s recommended to disable it as soon as you took the file for security purposes.

Is Pokémon Sleep available?

While you can already access pre-downloads for Pokémon Sleep, it’s not available to play just yet. Players will have to wait until the launch of the Plus+ accessory on July 14 to get a better idea of when they can start using Pokémon Sleep.

About the author