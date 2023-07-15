Pokémon players dream up epic new Legendary mechanic for next generation

Since Gen VI, each Pokémon generation has been bringing forth a unique new mechanic to shake up competitive battling. So far, we’ve had Mega Evolution, Z-Moves, Dynamax, and Terastallization. All of these battle mechanics have been great in their own ways, but fans are already cooking up an incredible idea for the next generation.

In a July 12 Reddit thread, players discussed an interesting idea for a new mechanic involving Legendary Pokémon from previous generations. There would be a set of new items called “Legendary Idols” that give the holder the signature move and ability of a specific Legendary Pokémon.

For example, the graphic included in the post shows Rhydon holding Rayquaza’s Legendary Idol. This changes Rhydon’s ability to Rayquaza’s Air Lock and adds Dragon Ascent to its moveset.

When applying the idea to their favorite ‘mons, fans came up with some strong combos. One player was ready to give Dragonite the Rayquaza Idol, which makes perfect sense since both are Dragon/Flying types, and Dragonite is in desperate need of a new Flying-type attack.

Other players had their sights set on bringing out the weather wars with Groudon’s Drought and Kyogre’s Drizzle abilities. Ferrothorn, a Pokémon with a huge Fire weakness, would love to hold the Kyogre idol purely for the rain, and no one would be ready for it.

The coolest part about this concept is how it honors the mascot Legendary Pokémon from all generations. For the most part, Legendary Pokémon from previous generations are very difficult to obtain unless you own the older games. Even if you do own all the games, it can be a hassle (and quite costly) to transfer them over to the latest generation.

So instead of that hassle, this mechanic finds a way to let our favorite Legendary Pokémon live on in spirit through these Legendary Idol items. Just imagine the epic storyline they could create around the mechanic for Gen X—a huge milestone generation where Game Freak would want to go all out. It would be a fun and nostalgic way to tie in the Legendaries that might’ve been left behind in the past. And we’re here for it.

