How will Pokémon Sleep work?

You will be the road-blocking Snorlax now.

Pokémon fans will be familiar with the name Pokémon Sleep after the project was originally announced in 2019. It was supposed to be a sleep-tracking app and many expected it to release soon after its initial reveal.

However, the project has only just started materializing in 2023.

While Pokémon Sleep doesn’t have an official release date, the Pokémon Go Plus+, a device that will work with Pokémon Sleep, will make its debut on July 14. This means fans can expect the sleep tracking app to release around the same, which also gives them plenty of time to crack down on how exactly Pokémon Sleep will work.

How does Pokémon Sleep work?

How Pokémon Sleep will work exactly isn’t officially disclosed by its devs, but we can run healthy guesstimates based on other mobile sleep-tracking apps.

Pokémon Sleep will likely use the accelerometer and gyroscope sensors on your mobile device to track your movements to determine how long, and well you sleep.

Pokémon Sleep will use the data it collects to categorize users based on their sleep patterns: dozing, snoozing, and slumbering.

Based on their sleep pattern, users will get to research and unlock Pokémon from their respective sleep categories.

Throughout their lazy adventures, players will also get to unlock mysterious sleep styles that will be another category of progression in Pokémon Sleep.

The main focus of Pokémon Sleep will be to track sleep quality which the game will present in patterns.

To track your shuteye with Pokémon Sleep, you’ll simply need to place your phone close to your pillow and the app will handle the rest with the help of many sensors.