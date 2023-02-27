It’s real: Pokémon Sleep is finally coming to mobile devices

Back in 2019, The Pokémon Company revealed a new app that would track players’ sleep and integrate the world of Pokémon into it, and today the world finally got more information as to exactly what Pokémon Sleep will do.

During Pokémon Day 2023, players got more information on Pokémon Sleep, which until now had little to no information about what the app was about. Now, fans know exactly what it does and how it will integrate with other games such as Pokémon Go. The aim of the sleeping game is “to make you look forward to waking up in the morning,” the Pokémon Company said in the presentation for the app.

Pokémon Sleep does exactly what it sounds like, it tracks a user’s sleep and in the process, they’ll earn rewards in the app such as new Pokémon and new sleep styles. The app will integrate with Pokémon Go through the new Pokémon Go Plus + device that will function for both Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Go.

The app begins tracking sleep when users select a sleep and wake time. They’ll then sleep with their phones next to them. This is when the app will start tracking and analyzing a user’s sleep. The game will analyze the type of sleep they got, and put it into three categories; dozing, snoozing, or slumbering. Pokémon that sleep in those categories will gather around Snorlax during the night. Each species of Pokémon has special sleep styles that players can unlock as they use the app.

The Pokémon Go Plus + device will help players do certain things in both Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Go. Players can press the button to go to sleep and again to wake up in the morning. In the meantime, players can hear lullabies from the Pikachu inside of it, and they can use it as an alarm as well. The device also allows players to do things in Pokémon Go similar to the original Pokémon Plus device but will expand on those features, like allowing for throwing Great and Ultra balls.

Pokémon Sleep still doesn’t have a release date, but the company has announced that it will release later this year in the summer. The device that comes with it, the Pokémon Go Plus + releases on July 14, so players can expect that Pokémon Sleep will release around the same time.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will also receive new content, with the Legendary Paradox Tera Raid event starting on Feb. 27, with Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC scheduled for later this year.