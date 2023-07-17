Is the Premium Sleep Pass worth it in Pokémon Sleep?

I know what you’re thinking—the new Pokémon Sleep app sounds pretty cool. It lets you track your sleep patterns and nap time to unlock Pokémon with different sleeping poses. What’s not to love?

But there is one thing worth thinking about—the money factor.

Pokémon Sleep and most of its features are free, but some things are locked behind the Premium Sleep Pass, a subscription-based paywall that costs $10 USD a month or $50 for six months.

It’s not the most outrageous price tag in the world, but in a world where people have more monthly subscriptions than ever before, it’s a good idea to see whether it’s actually worth it for you.

What does the Premium Sleep Pass in Pokémon Sleep include?

The Premium Sleep Pass comes with a few small bonuses, including 100 Sleep Points for each day you track your sleep, a Premium Bonus Biscuit every day, a Good Camp Ticket and 1,000 Sleep Points every month, and a Dream Cluster M, Handy Candy L, and a Sub Skill Seed.

But the biggest perk is the new features it introduces, including the ability to view sleep data records beyond a 30-day limit, a sleep diary, and access to the Premium Exchange, which I believe is the main draw.

The General Exchange is where you can exchange Sleep Points for items like biscuits and evolutionary items. The Premium Exchange works the same way but offers rarer items like Candy, Dream Clusters, and Skill Seeds—all of which are more important to diehard players. There’s only a set amount of items you can earn each month, but it resets once a new month is reached.

Is the Pokémon Sleep Premium Sleep Pass worth it?

For me, the Premium Sleep Pass is worth it for two reasons. First, I intend to use the app a lot and I’m willing to spend the extra dollars for a more premium experience. And second, I love keeping a sleep diary, and since other apps do the same thing for a similar price but without the Pokémon overlap, I figured why not kill two birds with one stone and subscribe to the Premium Sleep Pass?

If you’re in a similar frame of mind, then it’s probably worth it for you too.

That said, if you only intend to dabble in the app, or you believe it’s nothing more than a short-lived gimmick, or you don’t like the idea of paywalls, I don’t think it’ll add more to the Pokémon Sleep experience so there’s no reason to buy it.

