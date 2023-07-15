Are there Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep?

Pokémon Sleep is bringing something completely new to the franchise, acting as a fun sleep tracker with the ability to encounter Pokémon while you’re fast asleep. At the same time, we may or may not also see returning elements such as Shiny Pokémon that can be collected while napping.

Finding a rare Shiny Pokémon is arguably one of the most exciting parts of any Pokémon game. Whether it’s in Scarlet and Violet or Pokémon Go, the mere existence of Shiny variants keeps players on their toes just in case they happen to stumble upon one. But what about in Pokémon Sleep? With the sleep tracking app making its debut soon, fans are already wondering if it’ll be yet another place to hunt for Shiny Pokémon.

Can you catch Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep?

During the open beta testing period, a player revealed a screenshot of a Shiny Charmander in Pokémon Sleep. While this is a huge sign that Shiny Pokémon will be catchable in the new app, we won’t know for sure if they’ll be sticking around until the game is officially released.

Even then, it’s unclear how Shiny variants would work in Pokémon Sleep, especially considering how differently Pokémon Go handles rare Shinies compared to the mainline games. Pokémon Go not only has different Shiny odds but also limits which Pokémon can and can’t be Shiny. Pokémon Sleep may take inspiration from this approach, or perhaps they’ll try something new altogether.

But regardless of the approach, it does seem very likely we’ll be able to Shiny hunt in our sleep. And that’s definitely something to look forward to as we approach Pokémon Sleep’s official launch.

