Pokémon Sleep launch window revealed, and we’re only a few sleeps away

Pokémon Sleep will be snoozing its way onto smartphones later this month with the release window targeting a late July launch.

The launch is likely to tie in with the release of the Pokémon Go Plus + app which is slated to release on July 21. This device has uses for both Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep. To tie in with the release window, The Pokémon Company has released a bunch of new information about the game and what you can look forward to seeing when the app launches on iOS and Android.

The application is a weird one and while it’s officially seen as a game, there likely won’t be much to play with considering most of it is based on you sleeping and the game recording your data, how you slept, and then unlocking certain sleeping Pokémontypes. The game also rewards you for sleeping for longer hours.

Granted there is still a lot we don’t know about the game outside of the small glimmers we have seen so far. Recent screenshots, though, worry me quite a bit. In certain pre-released screens, there is both a “Shop” and “Sleep Pass” option which makes me question if we are somehow going to get season pass content on an application revolving around not playing a game and sleeping instead.

It all sounds a bit strange, but we won’t have long to wait now to figure out exactly what sort of sleep-induced nightmare TPC has potentially made here. Now all we need to do is keep counting Mareeps in our dreams till the official release date is revealed.

Not that long to wait now—right?

