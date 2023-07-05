Pokémon Go Plus + sold ahead of its release date, here’s what’s been leaked so far

The Pokemon Go Plus + device isn’t meant to come out until July 21, but some lucky folks across the world have managed to find some places selling it ahead of release.

It’s been shared to Reddit, and the new catching device has been specifically made with both Pokémon Go, and the upcoming Pokémon Sleep mobile games in mind, allowing you to either catch Pokémon and spin Pokéstops, or catch some Pokémon in your sleep depending on what you’re using it for.

Of those who have been able to get their hands on it early, it seems like Niantic expected the early sales and has actually not yet added an option to connect the device to Pokémon Go yet. When players tried to connect it to the app in-game, they were told that the game doesn’t recognize the device, making the product pretty much unusable.

Still, we have an idea of what to expect when the device does release, such as how it looks and the size of it in comparison to previous Pokémon Go Plus devices. It even comes with a nice little holder to keep it attached to your person, so you don’t need to keep the bulky thing in your Pocket or bag at all times and can actually have it out when needed.

What makes the Pokémon Go Plus + device different from previous peripherals is that it has an autocatcher function, meaning players no longer need to hit the middle Pokéball button to catch Pokémon or spin Pokéstops. Instead, the game does all the work for you. This makes it perfect when driving or walking somewhere busy and you can’t look at your phone.

Players who buy the device will also be given a special Sleeping Snorlax in the future, with no release date for the special Pokémon set yet.

About the author