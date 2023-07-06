How to pre-register for Pokémon Sleep on iOS and Android

Pokémon Sleep is set to launch imminently and players can now pre-register for the game on iOS and Android.

A long-awaited trailer released on July 6 finally revealed how the mechanics of the game work, with players given the task of completing their ‘Sleep Style Dex’, as well as the release window.

Like other Pokémon games, players will collect Pokémon in their quest to complete their Pokédex, though the Pokémon Sleep dex has some differences as some Pokémon have multiple ‘Sleep Styles.’

During the day, players can feed their Snorlax to improve its strength, which then increases the score you build when you sleep. A stronger Snorlax and a long sleep will result in the best score.

While sleeping, the app will track your sleep, including movements and noises you make, for you to review in the morning. You will then be able to see which Pokémon visited you in the night.

There’s plenty left to be discovered on Pokémon Sleep and the release is right around the corner, with pre-registration now open.

How do you pre-register for Pokémon Sleep on Android?

Easy as pie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Android users can now pre-register for updates on when Pokemon Sleep goes live by following these steps:

Head to the Google Play store.

Click ‘Pre-Register’

A pop-up will then inform you that you have pre-registered for Pokemon Sleep and you will be informed when the app goes live.

How to pre-register for Pokemon Sleep on iPhone

For now, iOS users do not have the option to pre-register for Pokemon Sleep and are instead advised to stay tuned for more updates.

This article will be updated with any further detail provided for iOS users to pre-register.

About the author