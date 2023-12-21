The 10 best Pokémon TCG packs to buy (December 2023)

Just because they're expensive doesn't mean they are the best.

Pokémon TCG has been around for decades and since its debut, we’ve seen tons of new expansions join the mix. Each of these sets has its pros and cons, but only some rank among the very best to buy at any given time.

Well, in reality, the rarest Pokémon sets aren’t going to be your best choice as they come with an insane premium now having been out of production for years. But if you’re looking in the right places, you can still find gems for whatever your purpose whether it be collecting, competing, or selling these popular trading cards.

Here are 10 Pokémon TCG booster packs we think are worth the investment based upon being readily available, well priced, and including cards everyone is after.

Paradox Rift

One of Scarlet and Violet’s biggest gems. Image via The Pokémon Company

Paradox Rift is the newest expansion to Pokémon TCG and that’s a good reason as to why you should buy it now. Getting your hands on this product should be easy, and won’t cost you any absurd resale prices.

If you manage to pull one of the Special Illustration Rare forms of the signature Paradox Pokémon Roaring Moon or Iron Valiant you will quickly start making money, but there’s a whole lot more to enjoy here than just these two chase cards. If you want to try your luck without breaking the bank, Paradox Rift is a great option.

XY Evolutions

Charizard is back! Image via The Pokémon Company

This is the most expensive set on our list, but if you’ve got the money to part ways with and are feeling lucky, there is a lot of value to be found in XY Evolutions. Also, the oldest set on our list, XY Evolutions includes multiple forms of Charizard, but it is the holographic standard form of the Pokémon that will fetch you the most money.

Also in this set are cards for many of your favorite original Pokémon such as Blastoise, Venusaur, and Mewtwo. Again, this set will not be cheap given it hasn’t been manufactured in years, however, if you get lucky you could make some cash back.

Obsidian Flames

Another Charizard to add to your collection. Image via The Pokémon Company

Any set that features Charizard is bound to be a good one to buy and Obsidian Flames is no exception to this rule. Featuring multiple forms of Charizard, including its first Tera-type version, there is money to be made with Obsidian Flames if you plan on chasing and reselling rare cards.

Alongside Charizard, the other Pokémon featured in this set also get stunning Illustrator Rares that are up there with the best art we’ve ever seen in Pokémon TCG. This tends to be common with Scarlet and Violet sets and it’s one of the big reasons we recommend Obsidian Flames so highly.

Brilliant Stars

It’s not just Charizard this time. Image via The Pokémon Company

Continuing the Charizard trend you’ll see on this list, Brilliant Stars features the Fire-type beast in VSTAR form. However, the real MVP of this set is Arceus who, alongside Whimsicott and Shaymin, also gets VSTAR cards.

If you’re lucky enough to pull anything from the Illustrator Rare collection you’re going to end up with one of these popular Pokémon displayed in stunning fashion. Fortunately, right now Brilliant Stars packs can still be found in the wild despite its age, so it’s a great choice to open even in late 2023.

Pokémon Go

Everyone’s favorite mobile game. Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go TCG is a collaborative set that will likely stand the test of time and is something we think any collector should invest in now. Given the popularity of Pokémon Go which rivals that of the TCG, this set should have staying power in the coming years.

As for what you can find inside, it’s mostly the popular Pokémon you can picture in your mind headlined by Mewtwo. Again, you can still find Pokémon Go TCG products in stores right now so it could be the right time for you to grab some products to hold.

Vivid Voltage

We heard you like Pikachu? Image via The Pokémon Company

One set you may struggle to find at your local retailer is Sword and Shield Vivid Voltage. This Pokémon TCG expansion landed right at the peak of Covid TCG hysteria and quickly became a favorite set among collectors. At the pinnacle of its offerings is the rainbow VMAX Pikachu which still fetches quite a nice price today.

Typically you can get these packs fairly cheap, and if you’re really lucky you could find some at a hobby retailer near you. This is another great choice for anybody looking to open a few packs without breaking the bank.

Celebrations

The set really is something to celebrate. Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Celebrations is one of the best sets that we’ve seen in recent times. This release included a ton of legendary and mythical Pokémon, but also reprints of the original starter evolutions, yes including Charizard. One hindrance on resale price here is the fact that all of the cards are branded with the Celebrations logo so that Charizard isn’t as prized as the one in XY Evolutions.

Still, this set is packed to the gills with value and should be on every collector’s list. If you pick one pack from this list I think Celebrations is one you will only be happy with.

Shining Fates

You probably forgot about this set. Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon TCG Shining Fates is a set that is hard to come by nowadays but it is a collector’s galore. Included inside are shiny forms for a ton of popular Pokémon, yes, again including Charizard, though this one is the coolest looking of the bunch.

Charizard VMAX from Shining Fates is a stunning card with the mighty Fire-type Pokémon, and alongside this, you can get similar versions of Rillaboom, Lapras, and Ditto. If you can find Shining Fates at your local store then it is another great set to invest in that will likely hold its price in the future.

Scarlet and Violet 151

The original Pokemon are here once again. Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon 151 has the best art of any Pokémon TCG set we’ve ever seen. This release is packed with full art cards and as the name suggests, they’re for each of the original 151 Pokémon.

Anytime you get a TCG set with original Pokémon it can fetch quite the price, and we expect that given the stunning look of these cards, in the future when you aren’t able to purchase packs in stores the price will only increase. That being the case, now is the time to invest, or simply buy to open, that’s just as rewarding.

Evolving Skies

You might have been surprised by this one. Image via The Pokémon Company

Evolving Skies are the best booster packs to buy right now in Pokémon TCG. This is because of two factors, you can find them in some stores, and as far as resale value goes, you can make a killing.

This set doesn’t just feature Rayquaza, but it also features all of Eevee’s evolutions. As you’d expect, they all can make good money back when sold graded, or even ungraded, but most of all they’re just awesome cards to collect.

If you’re going to go big and buy a booster box then Evolving Skies is a fantastic choice if you’re able to find it still in stores.