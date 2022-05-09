Pokémon TCG Brilliant Stars has been out for a while now, providing fans plenty of opportunities to bolster collections. Now that collectors complete the set and look to flip doubles, you may be wondering exactly which cards are most valuable.

Brilliant Stars introduced VSTAR cards to Pokémon TCG for the first time and, as you’d expect, these are some of the sets most sought after. Among them are plenty of popular choices, so if you haven’t pulled any VSTARs not all hope is lost.

Here’s a look at the most expensive cards that you can pull from Pokémon TCG Brilliant Stars according to recently sold listings online.

Best cards to pull from Pokémon TCG Brilliant Stars

Image via The Pokémon Company

As you’d expect the most valuable cards from Brilliant Stars are two of the Pokémon showcased on its packaging Charizard and Arceus. Right now, Charizard VSTAR in rainbow rare form is the most valuable card with recently sold items floating around $160 to $200.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

Behind VSTAR Charizard RR, the second most valuable card in the set is another Charizard, this time the V variants alternate art. In this card’s artwork, we see Charizard facing off against Venusaur making it a hot product. Right now these are selling for around $130 to $160.

Now below these Charizard cards, we’ve got a pair of Arceus variants with the most expensive being the V alternate art. This card boasts Arceus shining in the sky and garners around $60 to $100, according to sold listings. The second most valuable Arceus card is the rarest card, the Gold Secret Rare Arceus VSTAR. If you pull one of these it is worth similar prices to the previously mentioned Arceus card, or slightly less.

While they may not fetch you too much on the resale market, there are plenty of other highly sought-after cards. Here is a list of the remaining items in the top 10.