Phasmophobia’s 2024 roadmap promises Point Hope Lighthouse map, console release, and more

On Jan. 3, Kinetic Games shared its official roadmap detailing Phasmophobia’s 2024 update schedule. There are tons of additions and improvements to be excited about, but by far the most massive ones are the arrival of the enigmatic Point Hope Lighthouse map and the highly anticipated console release.

The 2024 roadmap has four overarching updates planned, with an array of other features launching “as soon as they’re ready” outside of them. These other features will go live without a major update, so players can explore them as soon as the team is ready to release them.

There’s a lot to look forward to. Image via Kinetic Games

Point Hope Lighthouse is one of the features that could drop whenever. Considering an objective with the Point Hope name has already appeared in Phasmophobia, this isn’t too surprising as it seems like the release of this map is very imminent.

Console players originally expected to join in on the ghost-hunting fun back on Aug. 17, but this launch was then pushed back to Oct. 26 before being postponed indefinitely. Since then, the devs haven’t shared any updates on the console release, but the 2024 roadmap finally has an update.

The console launch for Phasmophobia will “arrive as soon as it’s ready.” There’s no official date just yet and this feature could drop whenever since the devs plan to release it as soon as they can.

In addition to these two massive features, two of the game’s iconic maps are also receiving an overhaul. To help differentiate between the two farmhouse maps, the devs are overhauling the entire look and feel of both.

I’m definitely going to get jumpscared by these new mannequins. Image via Kinetic Games

Grafton Farmhouse is going to become much more dilapidated and messy, while Bleasdale Farmhouse is getting a fancy grand mansion makeover. Many of the rooms in both houses are also becoming much more unique and detailed, with some of the new rooms being a seamstress’s workshop, a collectible room, a tea room, and a witchy bedroom.

The rest of the upcoming update content is vaguer but includes more massive additions and changes like new maps, more equipment including a Sound Recorder, player customization, map reworks, video evidence, more ghost events, hallucinations, and an overhaul for how ghost hunts work.

None of the updates or features for 2024 have official release dates and instead will be launched as the devs have them ready to go. The first update, which is 0.9 on the roadmap, has been confirmed to roll out next week though alongside the official end of the Holiday 2023 event.

Since we now know the event will come to an end sometime next week, you should grab your ghost-hunting gear and get to work completing the Holiday 2023 event to claim your special trophy and ID card while you can. It’ll be sad to say goodbye to those adorable dancing snowmen, but the first of many Phasmophobia updates for 2024 will be arriving at the same time to soften the blow.